SB County Firefighters extinguish car fire near Mariposa Road in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a car fire Saturday afternoon.

San Bernardino County Firefighters from the Hesperia station were dispatched to the area of Mariposa Road, south of Main Street for a vehicle that was burning in a vacant desert field, on November 26, 2022, just after 12:00 p.m.

An abandon car was set on fire Saturday. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG)

Deputies from the Hesperia Police Department were unable to determine the cause of the fire.

A Hesperia Deputy told VVNG that he spoke with occupants of a red vehicle that were the first onscene, however, they didn’t witness anyone suspicious in the area.

Once firefighters arrived, the fire was knocked down within minutes.

(The smoke was visible from Mariposa Road. Kaiser Permanente can be seen in the background. – Gabriel D Espinoza, VVNG)

Based on the condition and appearance of the vehicle, it appears the stripped SUV had been sitting at its current location for some time before the fire occurred.

(The first witnesses on scene that pulled up the car fire said they did not see any suspects fleeing the scene, a Hesperia Deputy confirmed with VVNG. – Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG)

