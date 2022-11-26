All News
SB County Firefighters extinguish car fire near Mariposa Road in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a car fire Saturday afternoon.
San Bernardino County Firefighters from the Hesperia station were dispatched to the area of Mariposa Road, south of Main Street for a vehicle that was burning in a vacant desert field, on November 26, 2022, just after 12:00 p.m.
Deputies from the Hesperia Police Department were unable to determine the cause of the fire.
A Hesperia Deputy told VVNG that he spoke with occupants of a red vehicle that were the first onscene, however, they didn’t witness anyone suspicious in the area.
Once firefighters arrived, the fire was knocked down within minutes.
Based on the condition and appearance of the vehicle, it appears the stripped SUV had been sitting at its current location for some time before the fire occurred.
