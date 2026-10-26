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Hesperia Woman, 53, Dies After Crash On Ranchero Road Near Oak Hills High School; GoFundMe Launched

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 2:43 pm | Oct. 26, 2026 Updated 2:43 pm | Oct. 26, 2026

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman who was extricated and airlifted after a two-vehicle crash near Oak Hills High School has died, officials confirmed.

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Sandy Stroud, 53, a resident of Hesperia. The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at the intersection of Ranchero Road and Cataba Road.

According to California Highway Patrol logs, a 2023 Hyundai Palisade was stopped at a red light when it was rear-ended by a silver 2019 Buick Encore.

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Firefighters with the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the scene and requested a medical helicopter for Stroud, who was a passenger inside the Buick Encore, which sustained major front-end damage.

Firefighters performed an extensive extrication to remove Stroud from the vehicle. A REACH helicopter landed on Cataba Road, and she was flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment.

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The Hyundai Palisade sustained major rear-end damage. Another person from that vehicle was also injured and was reported to have a possible broken leg. An ambulance was requested to transport that person to a hospital.

A GoFundMe campaign titled “Help Sandy Rodriguez Stroud’s Family” was created by Stroud’s cousin, Tracy Fernandez, to help cover funeral expenses and ease the financial burden on the family.

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“Sandy was a beautiful human being, and this heartbreaking loss has left the family grieving and trying to process the pain of losing someone so deeply loved,” according to the GoFundMe.

The fundraiser states the family is coming together during the tragic time while also facing the unexpected burden of funeral expenses. It says any support would help the family focus on honoring Stroud’s life and memory.

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“Every act of kindness and support will be deeply appreciated by the family as they navigate this tragic loss,” according to the fundraiser.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville station is investigating the cause of the crash. CHP has not issued a news release about the incident, and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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Related Article: Woman Extricated, Airlifted After Two-Vehicle Crash On Ranchero Road Near Oak Hills High School

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 2:43 pm | Oct. 26, 2026 Updated 2:43 pm | Oct. 26, 2026
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