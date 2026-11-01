NTSB Releases Preliminary Report On Plane Crash That Killed Two Near Hesperia Airport

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a preliminary report on a September plane crash near Hesperia that killed a flight instructor and a passenger, detailing a witness’s account of the airplane rolling over before descending toward the ground.

The crash occurred September 24, 2026, at approximately 9:45 a.m., about 1.5 miles southwest of Hesperia Airport. The Aeronca 7AC, registration N12DF, sustained substantial damage, according to the report.

The pilot was identified as Guy Kapulnik, a 46-year-old resident of Los Angeles. The passenger was identified as Taylor Laska, a 33-year-old resident of Santa Monica. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

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According to the airplane’s operator, the pilot rented the aircraft and departed from Apple Valley Airport that morning. The pilot did not provide a destination but had asked about somewhere to go for breakfast.

The airplane was being operated as a personal flight under federal aviation regulations. Multiple people in the vicinity witnessed the crash, according to the NTSB.

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One witness reported being unable to hear the airplane because of nearby construction equipment but noticed the small aircraft flying in the area.

The witness described the tail as appearing lower than the wings and moving laterally from right to left before the airplane rolled over, exposing its underside. The airplane’s nose then pointed downward, and the witness saw it descend toward the terrain.

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Investigators found the airplane resting nose-down in open desert at an elevation of approximately 3,584 feet above mean sea level. No visible ground scar was observed around the wreckage.

The propeller assembly and blades remained attached to the engine, which had been pushed backward toward the firewall. The underside of the cockpit was crushed forward toward the engine, and the rear fuselage and tail were positioned at an almost 90-degree angle.

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Both wings remained attached to the fuselage and sustained crushing damage along their leading edges, according to the report.

The airplane was recovered to a secure facility for further examination. The investigation remains ongoing. The preliminary report does not identify a cause of the crash.

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