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Three Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash At Escondido Avenue And Palm Street In Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 8:18 am | Nov. 02, 2026 Updated 8:24 am | Nov. 02, 2026

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Three people were injured following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Hesperia.

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2026, on Escondido Avenue at the intersection of Palm Street.

The crash involved a white Mercedes SUV and a red Honda Civic. According to a witness, the Honda was occupied by two young females, both of whom were critically injured.

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An occupant from the Mercedes SUV was also injured and transported by ambulance. A total of three ambulances responded to the scene.

Escondido Avenue was closed between Palm Street and Muscatel Street while emergency personnel responded and authorities investigated the crash.

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Residents in the area expressed concerns and frustrations to VVNG, saying there should be a four-way stop sign at the intersection due to the number of schools nearby and drivers who frequently speed along Escondido Avenue, making it difficult for motorists to exit from Palm Street.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

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Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 8:18 am | Nov. 02, 2026 Updated 8:24 am | Nov. 02, 2026
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