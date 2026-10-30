Apple Valley Man, 36, Dies After Being Found Unresponsive At High Desert Detention Center In Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An in-custody death investigation is underway after a 36-year-old Apple Valley man was found unresponsive in a housing cell at the High Desert Detention Center.

On Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at about 5:30 a.m., deputies and medical staff responded to the cell of Douglas James Hill at the detention center, located at 9438 Commerce Way in Adelanto.

Lifesaving measures were performed until ConFire personnel arrived and pronounced Hill deceased.

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According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Hill had been arrested by deputies in Hesperia on October 21, 2026, on drug-related charges.

At the time of his arrest, he was taken to a hospital and medically cleared for booking, sheriff’s officials said.

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The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division assumed the investigation. Investigators with the Coroner’s Office also responded, and “no indications of foul play were noted,” according to the department.

Officials said an autopsy will be conducted to establish Hill’s cause of death.

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Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text REPORT to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Information can also be submitted through the department’s online reporting portal.

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