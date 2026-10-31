Adelanto Man Sentenced To 15 Years For Victorville Motel Stabbing
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old Adelanto man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in state prison for a stabbing that left a victim with multiple stab wounds at a Victorville motel.
Eric Daniel Jordan Lathon was sentenced October 30, 2026, by Judge John P. Vander Feer in San Bernardino County Superior Court’s Victorville district.
According to the court’s sentencing minute order, Lathon received an upper term of 11 years for attempted voluntary manslaughter, plus three consecutive years for inflicting great bodily injury and one consecutive year for using a deadly weapon.
The court denied probation. A separate four-year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon and an associated three-year great bodily injury enhancement were stayed under Penal Code Section 654.
On April 15, 2026, a jury found Lathon guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon, along with the related enhancements, according to the case update.
Deputies responded at approximately 11:56 a.m. on July 11, 2025, to the Motel 6 in the 16900 block of Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville.
Upon arrival, deputies located a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Lathon fled the area and was arrested two days later, on July 13, 2025, at another Motel 6 in the 9700 block of Cataba Road in Hesperia. He was on parole at the time of the stabbing.
According to public documents, the court awarded Lathon 475 days of actual custody credit and 71 days of conduct credit, totaling 546 days. He was remanded to the sheriff’s custody for delivery to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!
Related Article: Stabbing Victim Hospitalized, Suspect at Large in Victorville Motel Attack