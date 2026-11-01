Woman, 30, Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder After Stabbing During Domestic Dispute In Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during a domestic dispute early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at approximately 3:30 a.m. on October 31, 2026, in the 18300 block of Jonathan Street in Adelanto.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jenny Smith told VVNG that Mariah Green reportedly stabbed the victim multiple times during the dispute.

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The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Additional information about his condition was not provided.

Green was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and an outstanding traffic warrant, according to Smith.

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Booking records listed bail at $1 million for the attempted murder allegation, with a court appearance scheduled for November 3, 2026, at 8 a.m. in Victorville Superior Court.

The records also listed $1,000 bail for the outstanding warrant involving driving with a suspended license. A court appearance in that matter was scheduled for November 2, 2026, at 8 a.m. in Victorville Superior Court.

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