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Adelanto Man, 33, Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI After Victorville Crash Injures Woman

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 1:08 pm | Nov. 02, 2026 Updated 1:08 pm | Nov. 02, 2026
(Photo credit: Fernando Henry)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old Adelanto man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after authorities said he drove into opposing traffic and collided with another vehicle, injuring a woman.

The crash was reported at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2026, at the intersection of Mojave Drive and Amargosa Road in Victorville.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jenny Smith told VVNG that deputies responding to the collision contacted Daniel Zamarripamurillo, 33, of Adelanto, and determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

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According to Smith, Zamarripamurillo was driving east on Mojave Drive when he entered opposing lanes of traffic and collided with another vehicle.

The woman driving the other vehicle was transported to a hospital for treatment of her injuries. The extent of her injuries was not provided.

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Firefighters responding to the scene reported that one driver, described as a Hispanic adult male, had walked away and was last seen heading north on Amargosa Road.

Zamarripamurillo was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

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Booking records listed alleged violations of California Vehicle Code sections 23153(a), driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury; 23153(b), driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher causing bodily injury; and 23153(f), driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury.

The booking records listed Zamarripamurillo as released on bail, with no court appearance scheduled.

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(Photo credit: Fernando Henry)
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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 1:08 pm | Nov. 02, 2026 Updated 1:08 pm | Nov. 02, 2026
Photo of Victor Valley News Group

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