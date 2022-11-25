All News
Fire erupts at Homeless encampment in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Fire Department is working to extinguish a fire that broke out at a homeless encampment.
The fire broke out just before 11:20 am, November 25, 2022, in the area the Palmdale Road and Highway 395.
According to witnesses in the area, the fire was a fully engulfed unknown-type vehicle. The black smoke was visible throughout the Victor Valley Friday.
There were no injuries reported. This is a developing story, please check back for more details.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
15 freeway6 days ago
1 dead, others injured after a wrong-way crash on the 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass
-
All News6 days ago
Several arrested after armed robbery of Subway and Shell leads to discovery of ghost guns in Victorville
-
15 freeway7 days ago
Helicopter shuts down 15 freeway after multi-vehicle crash in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Hit-and-run driver leaves 9-year-old critically injured on 7th Street in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Victorville man and his wife indicted for trafficking methamphetamine
-
All News4 days ago
2 killed, 1 airlifted in a two-car crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
United Furniture Industries terminates all employees overnight via text message; Victorville staff among 2700 affected
-
Adelanto News7 days ago
Woman and child airlifted after a Friday morning crash in Adelanto