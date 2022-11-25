Fire erupts at Homeless encampment in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Fire Department is working to extinguish a fire that broke out at a homeless encampment.

The fire broke out just before 11:20 am, November 25, 2022, in the area the Palmdale Road and Highway 395.

According to witnesses in the area, the fire was a fully engulfed unknown-type vehicle. The black smoke was visible throughout the Victor Valley Friday.

There were no injuries reported. This is a developing story, please check back for more details.

