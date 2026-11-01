Gunfire Reported At Adelanto Stadium Halloween Event Attended By Hundreds
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A person reportedly brandished a firearm at a victim before firing one round into the air during a Halloween party attended by hundreds of people in Adelanto, according to sheriff’s officials.
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 1:17 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2026, in the 12000 block of Stadium Way.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jenny Smith told VVNG that deputies learned a Halloween party was taking place at the location with approximately 500 people in attendance.
The event, titled “Villainszn Halloween Takeover,” advertised ticket sales for attendees ages 18 and older, with headliners including RJMRLA and Joe Moses.
During the incident, an unidentified person reportedly brandished a firearm at the victim before discharging one round into the air, Smith said.
Attendees who shared videos from the event on social media said police arrived and the event was shut down early. The information provided by the Sheriff’s Department did not address the reported closure.
No injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing.
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