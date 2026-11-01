Two Men Assaulted After House Party In Victorville; Jewelry Stolen

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two adult men reported being assaulted after attending a house party in Victorville Friday night, with one reporting that his jewelry was stolen during the attack, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at approximately 10:20 p.m. on October 30, 2026, in the 12500 block of Hickory Avenue.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jenny Smith told VVNG that deputies contacted two adult male victims who reported being assaulted after attending a party at the location.

ADVERTISEMENT

One victim reported being struck in the head and possibly losing consciousness. Upon regaining consciousness, he discovered the jewelry he had been wearing was missing and believed it had been stolen during the assault.

Additional information provided about the same incident indicated that three unidentified people participated in assaulting that victim and taking his jewelry. He suffered numerous injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further details about the second victim’s injuries were not provided.

No suspects were identified at the time of the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The property owner was issued a citation for violating Victorville Municipal Code section 13.110.040, according to Smith. Additional details about the violation were not provided.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! ADVERTISEMENT Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT