All News
Hesperia man arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park
SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Hesperia man was arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park after deputies found him under the influence with drugs and paraphernalia, officials said.
On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 10:25 am, deputies responded to the park at 18000 Yates Road. According to a park employee, Joshua Winters had been previously told not to be at the park but was now bathing in the showers near the playground.
Deputies responded and contacted Winters who was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. During a search of his vehicle, deputies located methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia.
Joshua Winters was arrested without incident and booked at High Desert Detention Center. He was later cite-released and is due to appear in court next month.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy D. Bagwill, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News3 days ago
United Furniture Industries terminates all employees overnight via text message; Victorville staff among 2700 affected
-
All News6 days ago
2 killed, 1 airlifted in a two-car crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
One person killed in crash on Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Driver killed in crash on Stoddard Wells ID’d as Victorville resident Christian Thomas
-
All News5 days ago
Motorcycle rider airlifted after a crash on Highway 395 in Hesperia
-
All News4 days ago
Teen arrested for hit and run of 9-year-old on Seventh Street in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Carmax Auto Superstore to open in Victorville near Roy Rogers Drive and Civic Drive
-
All News5 days ago
Police investigate stabbing outside gas station in old town Victorville