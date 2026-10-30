Hesperia Police To Conduct DUI Patrols Friday, October 30

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Hesperia police will conduct DUI patrols Friday evening, looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence throughout the city.

The patrols are scheduled for October 30, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., according to a written statement from the Hesperia Police Department.

“Impaired driving is preventable,” Traffic Cpl. Lafond said. “It’s a choice. If you’ve been drinking or have taken drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”

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The department reminded drivers that impairment can result from alcohol, marijuana, certain prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs.

Drivers should follow medication directions and read warning labels about driving, according to the statement. The department also reminded the public that driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal, even though medicinal and recreational marijuana use are legal.

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According to the department, drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended driver’s license.

Funding for the patrols was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

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