Motorcyclist Airlifted After Crash On Summit Valley Road In Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash involving a sedan Tuesday morning on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia.

The crash was reported at about 9:05 a.m. on October 27, 2026, near Trout Road.

According to California Highway Patrol incident logs, the motorcycle crashed into the back of a gray Toyota sedan. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and landed several feet away.

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A photo from the scene shows a white and black sport-style motorcycle with teal-colored wheels lying on its side in the roadway. Several people were gathered around the injured rider farther down the road.

San Bernardino County Fire personnel responded and requested a medical helicopter. The rider was transported to the helipad at Hesperia Airport and then airlifted to an out-of-area trauma center.

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CHP logs indicated that the rider sustained a head injury. The rider’s identity and additional information about their condition were not available.

The crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol’s Victorville station. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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