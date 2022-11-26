All News
2 arrested after they were found inside stolen U-Haul truck in Phelan
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two suspects were arrested after a deputy found them inside a stolen U-Haul truck in Phelan.
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 3:24 am, Deputy J. VanBrimmer saw the truck with Arizona license plates leaving a car wash near Phelan Road and Sheep Creek Road.
A records check of the vehicle confirmed it had been reported stolen by the U-Haul corporation on November 22nd.
Deputy VanBrimmer stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, Jehneene Perez, 44, a resident of Victorville, and the passenger, Tyler Gustafson, 41, a resident of Pinon Hills.
After conducting a thorough investigation, Perez and Gustafson were arrested for possession of stolen property and outstanding warrants. Both suspects were booked at High Desert Detention Center and are being held in lieu of $60,000 bail each.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. VanBrimmer, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.
