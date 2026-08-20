Firefighters Stop Fire From Spreading To Apple Valley Home

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters prevented a structure fire from spreading to a nearby residence Wednesday afternoon in Apple Valley.

At about 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2026, firefighters with the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded to reports of a residential structure fire in the 13900 block of Apple Valley Road.

Crews arrived and found a wooden structure near the residence on fire.

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Firefighters worked quickly to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading into the main home.

Fire hydrants were located across Apple Valley Road, prompting firefighters to request that police shut down the roadway so hose lines could be safely run across the street.

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The fire was knocked down and did not spread into the residence. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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