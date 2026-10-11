Riverside Woman, 20, Dies After Being Ejected From Jeep in Dry Lakebed Crash Near Calico

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 20-year-old woman who died after being ejected from a Jeep during an off-road rollover crash near Calico has been identified as Lylianne C. Parsons, according to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal crash occurred on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at approximately 2:52 a.m. in a dry lakebed west of Calico Road and north of Calico Boulevard, in an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County.

According to a written statement from the California Highway Patrol’s Barstow Area office, a 22-year-old man from Yermo was driving a Jeep through the dry lakebed with Parsons as his passenger.

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The CHP initially described both occupants as Yermo residents. However, the coroner’s office subsequently identified Parsons as a Riverside resident.

For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep overturned while off-roading, fully ejecting Parsons from the vehicle.

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Parsons sustained major injuries to her pelvic area. Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported her to Barstow Community Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

CHP officials said alcohol and/or drugs are considered contributing factors in the crash. Authorities have not specified whether the driver was under the influence of either substance.

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The crash remains under investigation by the CHP Barstow Area office.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Officer M. Powell at (760) 255-5900.

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The CHP reminds motorists and off-road enthusiasts to prioritize safety, wear seat belts, remain aware of their surroundings and adjust their speed to the terrain and driving conditions.

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