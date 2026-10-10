Dirt Bike Rider Airlifted to Trauma Center After Crash With Vehicle on Mesquite Street in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A male rider was airlifted to a trauma center Friday evening after a collision involving a small green dirt bike and a white Nissan Versa in Hesperia.

The crash was reported at approximately 6:39 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2026, on Mesquite Street near Tamarisk Avenue.

A small green dirt bike, resembling a mini dirt bike or pit bike, was seen lying on its side near the intersection as authorities examined it. The bike appeared considerably smaller than a traditional full-size motorcycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The white Nissan Versa sustained extensive damage across its entire front end, including a crumpled hood, damaged headlights, and a heavily damaged bumper and grille.

San Bernardino County Fire personnel responded to the scene and requested a medical helicopter for the injured rider.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rider was initially transported by ground ambulance to Hesperia Airport, where he was transferred to a Mercy Air helicopter and flown to a trauma center for further treatment.

Gloria Orejel, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed that deputies responded to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle or dirt bike.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Orejel, deputies arrived and found the male rider lying on the ground with injuries.

No injuries were reported for the driver of the Nissan Versa. Authorities said driving under the influence is not suspected to be a factor in the collision.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rider’s age and the extent of his injuries were not immediately available. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! ADVERTISEMENT Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com. ADVERTISEMENT

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!