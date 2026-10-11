Convicted Felon Arrested After Allegedly Brandishing Gun During Road Rage Confrontation in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Victorville man was arrested after authorities said he brandished a firearm during a road rage confrontation, leading investigators to discover multiple illegal firearms, including an AR-15-style rifle without a serial number.

The suspect, identified as Eric McCovery, was arrested Thursday, October 8, 2026, following an investigation by deputies assigned to the Victorville Police Department.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the investigation began Sunday, October 4, when deputies responded to a road rage incident on La Mesa Road in Victorville.

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Investigators determined that McCovery, who was driving a black Jaguar, became involved in an altercation with another motorist.

Authorities said McCovery followed the victim to a local gas station, where he allegedly brandished a firearm during the confrontation.

McCovery left the area before deputies arrived, officials said.

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Through their investigation, deputies identified McCovery as the suspect and obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 14000 block of Showhorse Lane in Victorville.

On Thursday, October 8, deputies served the search warrant and recovered two unregistered handguns and an unlawfully manufactured AR-15-style rifle without a serial number.

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Investigators also determined McCovery was a convicted felon and was legally prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

McCovery was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

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The investigation is being handled by the Victorville Police Department. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the We-Tip Hotline by calling or texting “REPORT” to (844) 909-3006 or online at https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites.

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