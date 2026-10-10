86-Year-Old Apple Valley Woman Killed While Trying To Help Her Dog Fatally Struck In Roadway

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 86-year-old Apple Valley woman was killed Friday night after she was struck while reportedly trying to help her dog, who had already been fatally hit in the roadway.

The woman, identified by the coroner as Mary L. Wear, was also known to loved ones as Mary Lu “Meeka” Wear.

The fatal crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2026, on Waalew Road near Corwin Road, across from the Los Ranchos Mobile Home Park in the town of Apple Valley.

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Firefighters responded to the scene and pronounced Wear deceased in the roadway.

According to witness information provided to VVNG, Wear’s dog, Benji, had already been fatally struck and was lying in the roadway when Wear went to his side. Witnesses said Wear had bent down near Benji in the dark roadway when she was struck by two vehicles.

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The witness said the first vehicle struck Wear in the eastbound lane. That vehicle was driven by an older woman who had children in the car, and the witness said the driver was completely distraught over what had happened.

A second vehicle, described as a truck traveling in the westbound lane, also struck Wear. That driver stopped at the scene and provided a statement to police.

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The witness described the roadway as completely dark and dangerous at the time of the fatal crash.

A GoFundMe organized by Carole Campbell has been launched to help Wear’s family with unexpected funeral and memorial expenses. The fundraiser, titled “Honoring the Life of Mary Lu ‘Meeka’ Wear,” describes Wear as the heart of her family and a treasured friend to many.

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“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the tragic passing of Mary Lu Wear, lovingly known as ‘Meeka,’ who lost her life at the age of 86 on the evening of October 9, 2026,” according to the fundraiser.

According to the fundraiser, Wear was a beloved mother of seven children, grandmother of four, and great-grandmother of nine. Loved ones said her warmth, kindness, and love touched everyone fortunate enough to know her.

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The fundraiser said Wear built lasting friendships and meaningful connections in Apple Valley, Big Bear, and Fawnskin. Even at 86, loved ones said she continued to embrace life with enthusiasm and purpose.

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Most recently, Wear had been helping her daughter and granddaughter bring a family dream to life through the opening of the Buc N Doe Restaurant in Fawnskin.

“She was part of the heart and soul of this family endeavor, and her presence, encouragement, and love will forever be woven into its story,” according to the fundraiser.

The fundraiser asks for donations to help cover Wear’s funeral and memorial expenses “so that her family can honor her life with the beautiful and dignified farewell she deserves.”

For those unable to donate, the fundraiser asks the community to consider sharing her story, offering a prayer, or sending a message of love and encouragement.

“Meeka spent 86 years creating a legacy of love, family, and friendship,” according to the fundraiser. “Though her life ended suddenly and tragically, the love she shared and the memories she created will live on for generations.”

The GoFundMe can be found here: https://gofund.me/68bd63674

(GoFundMe) (GoFundMe)

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