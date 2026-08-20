Extreme Heat To Peak Thursday With Victorville Forecast To Reach 105 Degrees

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Extreme heat is expected to peak Thursday across the High Desert, with Victorville forecast to reach 105 degrees, Hesperia 100 degrees and Lucerne Valley 102 degrees, according to information provided by the U.S. National Weather Service San Diego.

An Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory remain in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday for portions of Southern California as temperatures climb across the region.

High pressure is expected to keep temperatures slightly above normal through the week. Temperatures are increasing again and are expected to peak Thursday before daily highs plateau over most of the area Thursday through early next week.

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Wind flow around the high-pressure system is also expected to bring increasing monsoonal moisture into the region by the end of the week, leading to subtle increases in rain chances for the mountains and deserts.

(The National Weather Service forecast graphic for Thursday shows a high of 105 degrees in Victorville, 100 degrees in Hesperia and 102 degrees in Lucerne Valley. Nearby Wrightwood is forecast to reach 89 degrees.)

Shower and thunderstorm chances are expected to increase over the mountains and deserts during the afternoons Thursday through early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

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Across the broader region, temperatures are expected to range from 90 to 105 degrees in the Inland Empire and from 99 to 112 degrees in the low deserts.

“With extreme heat remember: NEVER leave anyone (or pets) alone in the car, ensure frequent breaks when out in the heat and stay hydrated,” the National Weather Service said.

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The agency also advises people to avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day, drink extra water and wear lightweight, light-colored and loose clothing.

Pets should be kept indoors when possible or provided with plenty of shade and water. Children and pets should never be left unattended inside vehicles.

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