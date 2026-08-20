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Driver Flees After Fiery Three-Vehicle Crash On Palmdale Road In Victorville; Two People Hospitalized

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:05 pm | Aug. 19, 2026 Updated 10:05 pm | Aug. 19, 2026

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver fled on foot after a fiery three-vehicle crash on Palmdale Road in Victorville that sent two other drivers to the hospital.

The crash was reported on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, in the 13,000 block of Palmdale Road near Emerald Road, west of Cobalt Road.

Gloria Orejel, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, said deputies responded to the location for a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles.

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According to Orejel, Driver 2 was traveling westbound in the No. 1 lane of Palmdale Road when Driver 1, traveling eastbound in the No. 1 lane at a high rate of speed, collided with Driver 2.

“The crash caused Driver 2 into Driver 3 who was also in the number one lane westbound,” Orejel said in a written statement.

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Orejel did not provide descriptions of the vehicles identified as Driver 1, Driver 2 and Driver 3. Orejel said Driver 1 fled the scene on foot and was not located. A sheriff’s helicopter responded to the area to assist in the search.

Witnesses said the driver of the vehicle that caught fire following the crash fled the scene on foot. Firefighters responded and extinguished the vehicle fire.

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Drivers 2 and 3 were transported to the hospital. Firefighters at the scene initially reported two patients with non-life-threatening injuries and requested two ambulances.

Palmdale Road was temporarily shut down in both directions while deputies investigated the crash, the injured were transported and the vehicles were cleared from the roadway.

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The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:05 pm | Aug. 19, 2026 Updated 10:05 pm | Aug. 19, 2026
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