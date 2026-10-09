25-Year-Old Driver Hospitalized, Cited for DUI After Crashing Into Edison Pole in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old man was hospitalized and cited for driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing into an Edison utility pole in Apple Valley on Wednesday night.
The crash occurred on October 7, 2026, at approximately 9:02 p.m., near the intersection of Deep Creek Road and Del Oro Road.
Deputies responding to the single-vehicle crash identified the driver as Dillon Collins, who was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol when he struck the utility pole.
Photos from the scene show the Toyota Sequoia lying on its passenger side with extensive front-end damage, a shattered windshield and deployed airbags. Debris was scattered around the overturned SUV.
Collins was able to self-extricate from the SUV and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
He was subsequently cited and released for violating California Vehicle Code Section 23152(a), driving under the influence of alcohol.
The extent of Collins’ injuries was not specified. The Apple Valley Police Department is handling the crash investigation.
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