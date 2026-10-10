Summit Valley Road Lane Closures Scheduled For October 10-11 Due To Cleanup Work

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Motorists traveling along Summit Valley Road should prepare for alternating lane closures on Saturday, October 10, and Sunday, October 11, 2026, as crews conduct cleanup work in the area.

The closures will affect Summit Valley Road between Ranchero Road and Highway 138 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through the affected area and expect possible traffic delays while crews complete the cleanup work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Motorists should plan accordingly and allow extra travel time if using this route during the scheduled work hours.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! ADVERTISEMENT Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT