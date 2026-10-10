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Summit Valley Road Lane Closures Scheduled For October 10-11 Due To Cleanup Work

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:11 am | Oct. 10, 2026 Updated 10:11 am | Oct. 10, 2026
(Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Public Works)

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Motorists traveling along Summit Valley Road should prepare for alternating lane closures on Saturday, October 10, and Sunday, October 11, 2026, as crews conduct cleanup work in the area.

The closures will affect Summit Valley Road between Ranchero Road and Highway 138 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through the affected area and expect possible traffic delays while crews complete the cleanup work.

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Motorists should plan accordingly and allow extra travel time if using this route during the scheduled work hours.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:11 am | Oct. 10, 2026 Updated 10:11 am | Oct. 10, 2026
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