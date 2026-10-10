Man, 38, Arrested After Allegedly Snatching Elderly Woman’s Recycling Money

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 38-year-old man was arrested on robbery and elder abuse charges after allegedly snatching money from an elderly woman following a trip to a recycling center in Apple Valley.

On Thursday, October 8, 2026, at about 10:10 am, deputies responded to a reported robbery involving an elderly victim in the area of State Highway 18 and Central Road.

According to information provided about the investigation, the woman was at her home when Michael Dominguez approached her and asked for money.

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The woman had recyclable cans with her, and Dominguez offered to take her to a recycling center. She agreed and received money in exchange for the cans.

Investigators said Dominguez then snatched the money from the woman’s hands.

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Dominguez was subsequently arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of robbery under California Penal Code 211, elder or dependent adult abuse under Penal Code 368(b)(1), and driving with a suspended or revoked license under California Vehicle Code 14601(a).

The amount of money taken was not disclosed in the information provided. The Apple Valley Police Department is investigating the incident.

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