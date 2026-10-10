Flood Watch Issued As Tropical Storm Rachel Could Bring Heavy Rain To Victor Valley

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of San Bernardino County from Saturday evening, October 10, through Sunday evening, October 11, as Tropical Storm Rachel is expected to bring heavy rainfall and the potential for flash flooding.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, “Heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding in low-lying areas, roadways, and areas near recent burn scars.”

The latest rainfall forecast from the National Weather Service shows measurable rain is expected across parts of the Victor Valley and nearby mountain communities, with rain chances increasing Saturday night before becoming widespread on Sunday.

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The NWS rainfall map shows the following expected totals for Sunday:

Victorville: 0.5 to 0.7 inches

Hesperia: 0.7 to 1 inch

Lucerne Valley: 0.5 to 0.7 inches

Wrightwood: 1 to 1.5 inches

(The graphic also shows higher totals in some desert and mountain areas, including 1.5 to 2 inches near Big Bear Lake, Yucca Valley and Ludlow. – NWS)

“There still remains some uncertainty in the details of the rainfall forecast, but periods of moderate to locally heavy rain are expected on Sunday, especially in San Diego County, the mountains and the deserts,” the NWS stated.

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The Sheriff’s Department reminded residents to stay informed, prepare an emergency kit and have an evacuation plan in place. “Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways,” the department stated.

The National Weather Service San Diego also issued a Tropical Storm Watch for San Diego County as Tropical Storm Rachel moves near Southern California. According to the NWS, a Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm conditions, including sustained winds of 39 mph or higher, are possible within 48 hours.

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The agency said the greatest impacts are expected Saturday night into Sunday, with the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds leading to localized flash flooding and wind damage in the mountains and lower deserts.

Coastal impacts, including coastal flooding and gusty maritime winds, are also expected at the beaches and over coastal waters, according to the NWS graphic.

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Residents in flood-prone areas, washes, low-water crossings, desert roads, mountain communities and areas near recent burn scars should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if Flood Warnings or Flash Flood Warnings are issued.

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