All NewsHesperia News

Abandoned Box Truck Temporarily Closes Highway 395 In Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 9:46 pm | Oct. 10, 2026 Updated 9:46 pm | Oct. 10, 2026

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An abandoned box truck temporarily closed a portion of Highway 395 in Hesperia on Saturday night after it was found blocking the northbound lane between Poplar Street and Main Street.

Deputies responded to a reported traffic accident at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2026, along the stretch of Highway 395 where the roadway curves.

When deputies arrived, they found a white box truck positioned sideways across the roadway, blocking the northbound lane.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bystander arrived with a container of gas and told a deputy they had spoken with the driver earlier. According to the bystander, they told the driver they would return with gas to help start the vehicle. However, by the time the bystander returned, the truck had been left behind and the driver was gone.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed the box truck was abandoned. No driver was located at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Light rain was falling in the area at the time, creating slick roadway conditions. However, the cause of the incident has not been determined.

Highway 395 was closed between Poplar Street and Main Street while authorities investigated and arranged for the vehicle to be removed. The highway was reopened as of 8:40 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident remains under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community!

ADVERTISEMENT

🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.


Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Now

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 9:46 pm | Oct. 10, 2026 Updated 9:46 pm | Oct. 10, 2026
Photo of Victor Valley News Group

Victor Valley News Group

Have a news tip or story idea? Email News@vvng.com Victor Valley News Group - VVNG - provides breaking news and more for communities located within San Bernardino County, with a focus on the Victor Valley region of Southern California. Follow us on Social Media.
© Copyright Victor Valley News Group VVNG www.VVNG.com 2026, All Rights Reserved. | Contact Us | Legal: Privacy Policy | User Agreement
Back to top button
Home
Local News
Contact Us