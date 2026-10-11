Abandoned Box Truck Temporarily Closes Highway 395 In Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An abandoned box truck temporarily closed a portion of Highway 395 in Hesperia on Saturday night after it was found blocking the northbound lane between Poplar Street and Main Street.

Deputies responded to a reported traffic accident at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2026, along the stretch of Highway 395 where the roadway curves.

When deputies arrived, they found a white box truck positioned sideways across the roadway, blocking the northbound lane.

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A bystander arrived with a container of gas and told a deputy they had spoken with the driver earlier. According to the bystander, they told the driver they would return with gas to help start the vehicle. However, by the time the bystander returned, the truck had been left behind and the driver was gone.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed the box truck was abandoned. No driver was located at the scene.

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Light rain was falling in the area at the time, creating slick roadway conditions. However, the cause of the incident has not been determined.

Highway 395 was closed between Poplar Street and Main Street while authorities investigated and arranged for the vehicle to be removed. The highway was reopened as of 8:40 p.m.

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The incident remains under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

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