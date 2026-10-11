Fatal Crash Reported After Vehicle Goes Off 15 Freeway and Plunges Down Cliff in Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A fatal crash was reported Sunday morning, October 11, 2026, after a vehicle reportedly went off Interstate 15 and plunged approximately 200 feet down a cliff in the Cajon Pass area.

According to California Highway Patrol incident logs, the crash was initially reported at approximately 5:53 a.m. near Applewhite Road and Keenbrook Road.

The reporting party told dispatchers that a vehicle had flown off the 15 Freeway. The caller was reportedly screaming and unable to provide information about the vehicle or explain how it landed.

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At approximately 6:39 a.m., a responding CHP unit reported locating a vehicle approximately 200 feet down a cliff.

By 7:25 a.m., dispatch records indicated that the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department had been contacted to request the coroner.

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The identity of the deceased, the number of people involved and the circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately available in the dispatch information.

Additional details are pending an official update from the California Highway Patrol’s Inland Division.

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