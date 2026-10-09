Apple Valley Homeless Outreach Operation Contacts 102 People, Offers Assistance and Results in 28 Arrests

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A multi-agency homeless outreach operation in Apple Valley resulted in 28 arrests while deputies contacted approximately 102 people experiencing homelessness, offering housing, medical and mental health assistance as part of an effort to connect individuals with available resources and address community safety concerns.

The operation, known as “Operation Shelter Me,” was conducted on Friday, October 2, 2026, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to information provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

During the 10-hour operation, deputies and outreach teams contacted approximately 102 individuals experiencing homelessness. Of those, 15 accepted referral information for available assistance programs, while 87 declined.

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The effort brought together the Sheriff’s Department’s Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement (H.O.P.E.) Team, Innovative Remote Onsite Assistance Delivery Teams (InnROADS), Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station Multiple Enforcement Team (MET), San Bernardino County Probation Department and California Department of Parole.

According to the department, the operation focused particularly on individuals experiencing significant mental health challenges, with teams working to connect them to mental health treatment and support services.

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In addition to outreach efforts, deputies addressed outstanding warrants and other law enforcement matters during the operation.

A total of 28 people were arrested, including 14 on outstanding misdemeanor warrants and two on felony warrants.

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Additional arrests included five for possession of drug paraphernalia, two for being under the influence of a controlled substance, one for violating parole terms, one for possession of a stolen vehicle, one for possession of fentanyl, one for possession of controlled substances with three prior convictions and one for possession of a switchblade knife.

The Sheriff’s Department also referenced Proposition 36, known as “The Homelessness, Drug Addiction and Theft Reduction Act,” which California voters approved on November 5, 2024, and which took effect on December 18, 2024.

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The measure changed several criminal laws previously affected by Proposition 47 and established provisions allowing enhanced penalties for certain qualifying offenses, including those involving repeat offenders.

The department did not specify how many of the arrests during the Apple Valley operation involved Proposition 36.

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Officials said the H.O.P.E. Team and partnering agencies will continue conducting similar operations throughout San Bernardino County over the next year through special “Community Concerns” funding approved by the County Board of Supervisors.

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The funding supports the Sheriff’s Department’s efforts to address homelessness, mental health concerns and community safety while connecting individuals with available assistance programs.

The department also said individuals arrested during the operation are contacted at county jail facilities by the Sheriff’s Transitional Assistance Reentry Team (S.T.A.R.T.), which offers additional resources and reentry services.

Residents who know someone experiencing homelessness and needing assistance can contact the H.O.P.E. Team at (909) 387-0623 or hope@sbcsd.org.needing assistance can contact the H.O.P.E. Team at (909) 387-0623 or hope@sbcsd.org.

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