UPDATE: Victorville Man Arrested For Attempted Murder After Intentionally Striking Three People With SUV

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 41-year-old Victorville man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges after authorities identified him as the driver accused of intentionally striking three people with a Chevrolet Tahoe in a Victorville neighborhood where adults and juveniles had been playing basketball.

Juan Fragoso was arrested Monday evening, August 17, 2026, after deputies served a search warrant at a residence in the 14000 block of Tawney Ridge Lane, according to an updated written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The update was released Tuesday, August 18, and also corrected information about one of the victims. Authorities initially identified the juvenile victim as female but now say the victim is a male juvenile. The other victims are an adult man and an adult woman.

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According to the sheriff’s department, deputies with the Victorville Station Traffic Division identified Fragoso as the suspect on Sunday, the same day as the incident. An arrest warrant was issued for Fragoso on suspicion of attempted murder, and authorities obtained a search warrant for his residence.

At approximately 8:23 p.m. Monday, deputies served the search warrant at the Tawney Ridge Lane residence. Fragoso was found inside and taken into custody without incident.

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Deputies also located the Chevrolet Tahoe believed to have been involved in the incident and recovered it as evidence, according to the written statement.

Fragoso was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse causing great bodily injury or death, child abuse and kidnapping.

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The incident occurred at approximately 7:03 p.m. Sunday in the 15000 block of Fairbanks Drive.

Investigators said a green Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southbound on Fairbanks Drive at a high rate of speed while several adults and juveniles were in the residential street playing basketball. As the vehicle accelerated toward the group, people moved out of the roadway.

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Authorities said the driver continued past the group and struck an adult man. The driver then reversed and accelerated toward adults and juveniles standing in a driveway, striking a male juvenile and an adult woman.

The driver then accelerated in reverse, striking and pinning an adult man against a parked vehicle, according to the sheriff’s department.

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Authorities said the driver accelerated forward, swerved toward people attempting to flee and left the area at a high rate of speed.

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All three victims were transported to a local hospital. The sheriff’s department has not provided additional information about their conditions.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Victorville Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the sheriff’s department.

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(Editor’s Note: This article was updated on August 18, 2026, to include the suspect’s arrest, additional charges, and corrected information regarding the juvenile victim.)