34-Year-Old Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI After Three-Vehicle Crash At Bear Valley And Ridgecrest Roads

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Hesperia woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence causing bodily injury after a three-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Victorville that left another driver with major injuries.

The crash was reported at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, at Bear Valley and Ridgecrest roads, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies from the Victorville Station Traffic Division responded to the intersection and began investigating the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the preliminary investigation, Victoria Larios was driving a blue 2019 Honda Civic northbound on Santa Fe Avenue when witnesses reported the Honda was traveling at a high rate of speed.

(Photo courtesy of Victorville Police Department)

The Honda traveled over a curb and sidewalk, became airborne and entered eastbound Bear Valley Road, where it collided with a 2020 Kia Sorento and a 2024 Kia Forte, according to the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

An adult woman driving the Sorento and her adult male passenger were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver sustained major injuries and was later transported to a trauma center for further treatment.

The adult woman driving the Kia Forte was identified only as an adult female in the department’s statement. No additional information regarding injuries to that driver was provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larios was also transported to a local hospital for treatment before being booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Larios was arrested and booked on suspicion of violating California Vehicle Code 23153(b), driving under the influence causing bodily injury. She was being held without bail, according to the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the Sheriff’s Department.

(Photo courtesy of Victorville Police Department)

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! ADVERTISEMENT Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com. ADVERTISEMENT

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

Related Article: Three Vehicles Involved In Crash On Bear Valley Road Bridge In Victorville