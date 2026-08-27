34-Year-Old Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI After Three-Vehicle Crash At Bear Valley And Ridgecrest Roads
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Hesperia woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence causing bodily injury after a three-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Victorville that left another driver with major injuries.
The crash was reported at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, at Bear Valley and Ridgecrest roads, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies from the Victorville Station Traffic Division responded to the intersection and began investigating the crash.
According to the preliminary investigation, Victoria Larios was driving a blue 2019 Honda Civic northbound on Santa Fe Avenue when witnesses reported the Honda was traveling at a high rate of speed.
The Honda traveled over a curb and sidewalk, became airborne and entered eastbound Bear Valley Road, where it collided with a 2020 Kia Sorento and a 2024 Kia Forte, according to the statement.
An adult woman driving the Sorento and her adult male passenger were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver sustained major injuries and was later transported to a trauma center for further treatment.
The adult woman driving the Kia Forte was identified only as an adult female in the department’s statement. No additional information regarding injuries to that driver was provided.
Larios was also transported to a local hospital for treatment before being booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, Larios was arrested and booked on suspicion of violating California Vehicle Code 23153(b), driving under the influence causing bodily injury. She was being held without bail, according to the statement.
Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the Sheriff’s Department.
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