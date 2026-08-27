Apple Valley Man Arrested After Deputies Say He Took 2-Year-Old Child And Assaulted Mother

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he took a 2-year-old child from a vehicle, assaulted the child’s mother and fled from a business.

Nathaniel Jordan was arrested following the reported kidnapping on Aug. 26, 2026, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies from the Apple Valley Station responded to a business near the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Kiowa Road at about 12:27 p.m.

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“Through the investigation, deputies learned that Nathaniel Jordan became involved in an argument with the mother of a 2-year-old child. During the incident Jordan took the child from a vehicle, assaulted the child’s mother and fled the location,” according to the department’s statement.

Deputies located Jordan a short time later at his Apple Valley residence. The child was safely recovered, returned to his mother and was unharmed, authorities said.

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The Sheriff’s Department said Jordan was known to the victims. The adult victim was identified only as a 24-year-old Victorville woman.

Jordan was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of kidnapping, injury to a spouse or cohabitant, criminal threats and child endangerment.

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He was being held in lieu of $80,000 bail, according to the department’s statement.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Apple Valley Police Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

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Anonymous information can be provided to the We-Tip Hotline at 844-909-3006 or by texting REPORT to 844-909-3006. Information can also be submitted through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department tip link provided in the advisory.

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