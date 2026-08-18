Rialto Man Arrested After Cocaine Found Inside Cigarette Box At High Desert Detention Center In Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 41-year-old Rialto man was arrested Sunday after deputies conducting an enforcement detail at the High Desert Detention Center allegedly found cocaine inside his vehicle, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 8:15 a.m. on August 16, 2026, in the visitor parking lot of the detention center at 9438 Commerce Way in Adelanto, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Chiappone and Deputy Carrillo were conducting a high-visibility enforcement detail when they contacted a man identified as Jose Maldonado.

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According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies determined Maldonado had driven to the detention center in a silver sedan.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a cigarette box containing a clear plastic baggie with white residue inside, the department said. Investigators determined the substance in the baggie was cocaine.

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Maldonado was arrested on suspicion of violating California Penal Code 4573.5, bringing drugs into a prison. He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center and later released on a bail bond, according to the department.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the High Desert Detention Center at 760-530-9300. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call or text REPORT to We-Tip at 844-909-3006.

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