Hesperia Man Arrested After Deputies Recover Stolen Forklift Worth About $10,000

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old Hesperia man was arrested Monday after deputies recovered a stolen forklift valued at approximately $10,000 from a property in the unincorporated area of Hesperia.

At about 4:28 p.m. on August 24, 2026, deputies from the Victor Valley Station and investigators with the Rural Crimes Task Force served a search warrant in the 12400 block of Mesquite Street as part of an investigation into the stolen forklift.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the forklift was reported stolen after a trucking company failed to deliver it to its intended destination. The reporting party provided law enforcement with location information indicating the forklift was at the Mesquite Street property.

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Investigators located and recovered the forklift during the search.

Deputies also contacted a man who authorities said was in possession of the stolen forklift. The Sheriff’s Department identified him as No Given Name Harsh, 25, of Hesperia.

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According to the written statement, “No Given Name” is listed as part of Harsh’s name on his California driver’s license.

Harsh was arrested and transported to the High Desert Detention Center, where he was booked on suspicion of receiving stolen property.

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Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Victor Valley Station at 760-552-6800 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip by calling or texting the word “REPORT” to 844-909-3006 or submitting information through the Sheriff’s Department’s reporting site.

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