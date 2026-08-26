Adelanto Man Arrested After Alleged Lewd Conduct Inside Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A 35-year-old Adelanto man was arrested after allegedly engaging in lewd conduct inside the lobby of the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, authorities said.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded at about 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2026, to a report of indecent exposure in the station’s front lobby.

A department employee notified deputies that a man was allegedly engaging in lewd conduct inside the lobby, according to the statement.

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Deputies followed the man, identified as Carlos Meza, as he exited the station and detained him.

During a search of Meza, deputies located a glass pipe and a small plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine in his pants pocket, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

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Meza was arrested and transported to the High Desert Detention Center, where authorities said he was booked for indecent exposure and a drug-related offense.

The advisory lists the alleged offenses as PC 314.1, indecent exposure, and HS 11395(a), possession of a controlled substance.

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Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting “REPORT” to 844-909-3006.

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