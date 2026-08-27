Fatal Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Lane On Southbound I-15 In Cajon Pass Near Cleghorn Road

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A fatal motorcycle crash is impacting traffic on the southbound 15 Freeway near Cleghorn Road in the Cajon Pass Thursday morning, with significant backups reported in the area.

According to California Highway Patrol incident logs, the crash was reported at approximately 7:32 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2026, and involved a motorcycle that struck the right-side guardrail.

Witness information provided to VVNG indicated the male rider was wearing a bright orange construction shirt. The motorcycle came to rest in the center median, while the rider was located on the right shoulder.

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The rider was pronounced deceased at the scene. A photo provided to VVNG shows the person covered with a yellow sheet as authorities investigated the crash.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Coroner Division was notified, according to the CHP incident log.

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A tow truck was requested for the motorcycle, and CHP reported that the No. 4 lane of southbound I-15 was being held closed while authorities remained at the scene.

Traffic heading southbound through the Cajon Pass is backed up into the City of Hesperia, while motorists traveling on Highway 138 from both Phelan and Hesperia are also encountering significant congestion.

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Drivers should expect extended delays throughout the area as authorities continue the investigation and the lane closure remains in effect.

The identity of the person who died has not been released in the information currently available.

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The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation. Additional details will be provided as they become available.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation. Additional details will be provided as they become available.

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