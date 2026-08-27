One Dead After Early-Morning Crash On Northbound I-15 Near Nipton Thursday

NIPTON, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed in an early-morning crash on northbound Interstate 15 in the Mountain Pass area near Nipton on Thursday.

The crash was reported on August 27, 2026, at about 2:19 a.m. near mile marker 169, south of Bailey Road, according to preliminary information from the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

Initial entries in the CHP incident log referenced a white sedan “swerving vs semi.” Shortly afterward, responding personnel reported a male on the ground and requested an air ambulance for a patient described as having agonal breathing.

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As the emergency response continued, CHP reported “1 PERSON INV OBV SIGNS OF DEATH” and requested the San Bernardino County coroner.

The available information does not establish whether the patient for whom the air ambulance was requested was the person who died or another person involved in the incident.

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The crash temporarily forced the closure of all three northbound lanes while emergency personnel worked at the scene, with traffic diverted along the right shoulder. The lanes were gradually reopened, and all northbound lanes are now open.

The identity of the person who died has not been released. Additional details regarding the vehicles involved and the circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately available.

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This is a developing story, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

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