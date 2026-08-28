60-Year-Old Convicted Felon Arrested After Deputies Seize Firearms And Ammunition In Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A 60-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested after deputies serving a search warrant recovered two firearms and several boxes of ammunition.

The investigation began Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, when deputies from the Victorville Station investigated the alleged illegal possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

The investigation led deputies to obtain and serve a search warrant at a residence in the 16000 block of Washoan Road in Apple Valley.

ADVERTISEMENT

At approximately 7:01 p.m., deputies, assisted by the Victorville City Gang Impact Team, served the warrant.

During the search, authorities recovered two firearms and several boxes of ammunition, according to the department. The firearms were described as a black Walther P380 with an obliterated identification number and a .44-caliber revolver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputies arrested Jaime Guzman Martinez and booked him into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

According to the written statement, Martinez was booked for felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and altering, defacing or changing a firearm identification number.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone with information about the investigation was asked to contact the Victorville Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling or texting “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! ADVERTISEMENT Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT