Wanted Suspect Terry Easter Surrenders In Victorville Crash That Killed Two Teenage Best Friends

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Terry Lamar Easter, the final outstanding suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed two teenage best friends in Victorville, has turned himself in and is now in custody.

The development on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, comes one day after the California Highway Patrol announced that the other two people wanted in connection with the case, Madge Wells and Ryan James Lewis, had been located and apprehended.

Jail records list Easter’s arrest location as 14200 Amargosa Road, the location of the Victorville Police Department. Easter, 50, also known as “Capone,” is being held on $1 million bail. His listed charges include PC 192(c)(1), vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and PC 187(a)(1).

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Easter is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Friday, Aug. 28, at 8 a.m.

The charges stem from an Aug. 14 crash at Ridgecrest Road and Elmwood Drive in Victorville that killed 17-year-old Victorville resident Maddalyn G. Dailey and her best friend, 16-year-old Hesperia resident Isabell Hill.

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The three-vehicle crash was reported at about 8:34 p.m. CHP previously said a yellow Chevrolet Camaro and a black Dodge Charger were traveling northbound on Ridgecrest Road at a high rate of speed when an Acura driven by Maddalyn pulled out from Elmwood Drive and attempted to make a left turn in front of them.

The turn resulted in a three-vehicle collision. The yellow Camaro caught fire following the impact, while the Acura sustained catastrophic damage and was split into multiple pieces. One section of the Acura also caught fire.

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Maddalyn and Isabell were pronounced deceased at the scene. Another person suffered critical injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Easter allegedly fled the scene following the crash, leaving his 11-year-old son inside the vehicle.

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Earlier CHP incident logs indicated the Camaro and Charger were possibly racing before the collision. However, CHP had not confirmed that street racing caused the crash in information previously released.

CHP subsequently announced that Easter was wanted in connection with the fatal crash and had a $1 million warrant for his arrest. Detectives described him at the time as armed and dangerous.

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Authorities were also searching for Easter’s mother, 74-year-old Madge Wells, and his associate, 45-year-old Ryan James Lewis.

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Wells had been wanted in connection with being an accessory to Easter following the fatal hit-and-run crash and had a $50,000 warrant. Lewis was also wanted in connection with being an accessory to Easter and had a $30,000 warrant.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, CHP Victorville announced that Wells and Lewis had been located and apprehended, leaving Easter as the only outstanding suspect.

Easter subsequently turned himself in and was taken into custody Wednesday.

Following the deaths of Maddalyn and Isabell, separate GoFundMe campaigns were established to help their families with expenses.

Maddalyn had just begun her senior year at Sultana High School and had “so much life ahead of her,” according to her fundraiser.

Help Us Honor Maddalyn Dailey

Isabell’s fundraiser described her as “sweet, funny, silly, smart” and said she had also recently begun her senior year of high school. It described her as strong in her faith and deeply loved by those who knew her.

Honoring Isabell’s Beautiful Life

The investigation remains ongoing. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

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