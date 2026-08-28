Deputies Arrest Phelan Man For Attempted Murder After Victim Stabbed Multiple Times In Face And Chest

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 41-year-old Phelan man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder one week after a man was stabbed multiple times in the face and chest, authorities said.

Reggie Wharry was arrested Aug. 26, 2026, in Phelan and booked at the West Valley Detention Center for attempted murder, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation began at about 7:55 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, when deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to the intersection of Yucca Terrace Drive and Valle Vista Road following a report of an assault.

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Deputies arrived and found an adult male victim who had been stabbed multiple times in the face and chest area, according to the statement. The suspect had fled before deputies arrived.

The victim was flown to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Authorities did not disclose his identity or provide an update on his condition.

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During the investigation, deputies identified Wharry as the suspect. Investigators located him in Phelan on Aug. 26 and took him into custody.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Victor Valley Station at 760-552-6800 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

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Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip or text the word “REPORT” to 844-909-3006. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s online reporting page.

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