16-Year-Old Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of 22-Year-Old Matthew Valle In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A 16-year-old boy from Bell Gardens has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Victorville resident Matthew Valle, authorities announced Thursday.

The shooting happened on Aug. 10, 2026, at a residence in the 16600 block of Ramada Drive in Victorville, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the residence at about 3:37 a.m. after Valle was found unresponsive inside. Emergency medical personnel arrived and pronounced him deceased.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation.

According to the department’s update, homicide investigators identified the suspect as a 16-year-old male who shot and killed Valle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities said the juvenile was believed to be at a residence in Bell Gardens, where the Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division obtained a search warrant.

At about 8:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, deputies with the Specialized Enforcement Division served the warrant at the Bell Gardens residence and took the juvenile into custody without incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect was booked into San Bernardino Juvenile Hall for murder, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, his name was not included in the advisory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text REPORT to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. The Sheriff’s Department also listed online reporting as an option.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! ADVERTISEMENT Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com. ADVERTISEMENT

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!