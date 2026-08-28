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16-Year-Old Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of 22-Year-Old Matthew Valle In Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 8:31 pm | Aug. 27, 2026 Updated 8:31 pm | Aug. 27, 2026

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A 16-year-old boy from Bell Gardens has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Victorville resident Matthew Valle, authorities announced Thursday.

The shooting happened on Aug. 10, 2026, at a residence in the 16600 block of Ramada Drive in Victorville, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the residence at about 3:37 a.m. after Valle was found unresponsive inside. Emergency medical personnel arrived and pronounced him deceased.

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The Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation.

According to the department’s update, homicide investigators identified the suspect as a 16-year-old male who shot and killed Valle.

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Authorities said the juvenile was believed to be at a residence in Bell Gardens, where the Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division obtained a search warrant.

At about 8:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, deputies with the Specialized Enforcement Division served the warrant at the Bell Gardens residence and took the juvenile into custody without incident.

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The suspect was booked into San Bernardino Juvenile Hall for murder, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, his name was not included in the advisory.

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Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text REPORT to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. The Sheriff’s Department also listed online reporting as an option.

Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Lay Victorville Homicide Victim Matthew Valle To Rest
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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 8:31 pm | Aug. 27, 2026 Updated 8:31 pm | Aug. 27, 2026
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