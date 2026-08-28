15 And 16-Year-Olds Arrested After Elderly Man Pushed To Ground And Robbed Of $500 In Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two teenage boys were arrested after an elderly man was pushed to the ground and robbed of his wallet and approximately $500 in cash Tuesday afternoon in Barstow, police said.

At approximately 4:56 p.m. on August 25, 2026, Barstow Police officers responded to the 2800 block of Lenwood Road regarding a report of an elderly man who had been pushed to the ground and had his wallet taken.

According to a written statement from the Barstow Police Department, officers spoke with the victim and witnesses and learned that two male juveniles, ages 15 and 16, took the victim’s wallet from his pocket and pushed him to the ground.

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The two juveniles then fled the area on foot with the wallet, which contained approximately $500 in cash, police said.

Officers located both juveniles in the area of Highpoint Parkway and detained them without incident.

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Police also located and collected surveillance video that captured the incident. The victim’s wallet and cash were later recovered and returned to him.

Both juveniles were subsequently booked at the High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center in Apple Valley.

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Anyone with information regarding the incident may contact Barstow Police Officer Anthony Miranda at (760) 255-5111 or amiranda@barstowca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may c

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