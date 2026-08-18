Two Suspects Rob Juvenile Of Chains While Walking On Cordova Road In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after a juvenile was robbed of his chains by two suspects Thursday afternoon in Victorville.

The robbery was reported at approximately 5:08 p.m. on August 13, 2026, in the 15000 block of Cordova Road, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies from the Victorville Station responded to the area after receiving a report of a robbery.

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According to the statement, the male juvenile was walking northbound on Cordova Road when two unknown people approached him.

“One of the subjects, described as a Black male adult, took the victim’s chains,” the Sheriff’s Department said in the statement.

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Both suspects then ran back to a black sedan and fled the area in the vehicle, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Department said the investigation remains ongoing and no additional suspect information was available. Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

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Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reporting system.

The investigation is being handled by Deputies K. Raglin and M. Galbraith of the Victorville Station.

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