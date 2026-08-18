Barstow Sheriff’s Station Deputy Recovers $28,290 In Stolen McLaren F1 LEGO Sets

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy recovered 123 boxes of stolen McLaren F1 LEGO sets valued at more than $28,000 after finding them inside an abandoned van Monday evening, authorities said.

According to a written statement from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station, Deputy Rivera located the abandoned van and noticed several large boxes inside.

Knowing about recent train burglaries in the area, Rivera contacted BNSF Police for assistance identifying the contents of the boxes.

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BNSF Police determined the boxes were connected to a recent boxcar burglary and took possession of the recovered property, according to the Sheriff’s Station.

(photo courtesy Barstow Police Department)

Authorities said the van contained 123 boxes of McLaren F1 LEGO sets valued at approximately $230 each, bringing the total estimated value of the recovered merchandise to $28,290.

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“Great job by Deputy Rivera for recognizing the potential connection and taking the extra step to contact BNSF Police,” the Barstow Sheriff’s Station said in its written statement.

(photo courtesy Barstow Police Department)

The agency added, “This is another example of how attentive patrol work can help recover stolen property and connect the dots between seemingly unrelated incidents.”

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The statement did not provide information about how the van came to be abandoned, whether any suspects had been identified or whether arrests had been made.

(photo courtesy Barstow Police Department)

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