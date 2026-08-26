Victorville Street Racing Operation Leads To DUI Arrest, 28 Traffic Citations In Four Hours

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A four-hour street racing enforcement operation in Victorville resulted in a DUI arrest and 28 traffic citations, including four for speeding, authorities said.

The Victorville Station conducted the operation on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, from approximately 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies conducted 35 traffic stops during the operation. Authorities said one person was arrested for DUI, four speeding citations were issued and another 24 citations were issued for various traffic violations.

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The operation was aimed at addressing unsafe driving and traffic violations throughout Victorville.

“The enforcement operation was conducted as part of ongoing efforts to address dangerous driving behaviors and promote roadway safety throughout the Victorville community,” according to the written statement.

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Funding for the operation was provided through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

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