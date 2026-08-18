UPDATE: 61-Year-Old Transient Found Dead At Old Bus Shelter In Victorville; Murder Suspect At Large

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A murder investigation is continuing after a 61-year-old male transient was found with traumatic injuries at an old bus shelter in Victorville Tuesday morning, and authorities say the suspect remains at large.

At about 6:09 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2026, deputies from the Victorville Sheriff’s Station responded to a medical aid call in the 14600 block of Valley Center Drive after a pedestrian found an unconscious man on the ground near what authorities described as a bus stop, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrived and discovered the man suffering from traumatic injuries. They began CPR until emergency medical personnel arrived and pronounced him deceased.

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The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation. The Sheriff’s Department identified the incident as a PC 187 – Murder investigation and said the suspect remains at large.

Authorities described the victim as a 61-year-old male transient. His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

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The crime scene was at an old bus shelter in the 14600 block of Valley Center Drive, near Costco and across from Valley Hi Kia.

Victor Valley Transit Authority officials contacted VVNG to clarify that the structure where the man was found is not an active VVTA bus stop.

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Chris Ackerman, senior marketing manager for the Victor Valley Transit Authority (VVTA), told VVNG via email, “I would like to correct the information as the deceased was found at an old bus shelter… Not a current VVTA bus stop.”

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text REPORT to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reports can also be submitted through the Sheriff’s Department’s reporting system.

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The murder investigation remains ongoing, and no information about a possible suspect has been released.

(Editor’s Note: This article was updated with new information.)

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