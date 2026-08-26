Body Found Along Train Tracks In Cajon Pass Near Highway 138

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities are investigating after a body was reported next to train tracks in the Cajon Pass area on Tuesday.

According to California Highway Patrol incident logs, the discovery was reported at approximately 11:13 a.m. on August 25, 2026, near Baldy Mesa Road/3N21 and State Route 138.

The logs indicated the body was next to the tracks and that no vehicle was associated with the person. The entry also stated it appeared the body had “BEEN HERE FOR SOME TIME” and requested that the Sheriff’s Department continue handling the incident.

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The circumstances surrounding the death, including the identity of the deceased and cause of death, have not been released.

The discovery comes about a month after a separate death investigation involving a man found near railroad tracks in Hesperia.

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In that case, Burlington Northern Santa Fe employees discovered a deceased man near railroad tracks at Mile Marker 58.2 on July 16, 2026. Deputies responding to the scene found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, and investigators determined his death was a homicide.

The victim was later identified as 23-year-old Jorge Alejandro Quiroz Abarca of Michoacán, Mexico. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, homicide detectives were continuing to investigate and the suspect or suspects remained unknown and at large.

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Authorities have not indicated that the Hesperia homicide is connected to Tuesday’s discovery in the Cajon Pass.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

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