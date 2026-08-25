Armed Suspects Kidnap Victim, Force Drive To Desert Before Setting Audi On Fire

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after two men allegedly kidnapped a victim at gunpoint, forced the victim to drive to a desert area, and then set the victim’s vehicle on fire Sunday evening in Victorville.

The incident was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. on August 23, 2026, in the area of Emerson Street and Venus Avenue, where deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim had been outside their vehicle in the area of Stoddard Wells Road when they were approached by two unidentified Black men.

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According to the Sheriff’s Department, one of the men brandished a firearm and ordered the victim to get into the victim’s vehicle and drive to a desert area.

Once there, the suspects told the victim to run from the area before setting the victim’s 2015 Audi Q5 on fire, authorities said.

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No additional information about the victim or circumstances surrounding the kidnapping was released. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the Sheriff’s Department.

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