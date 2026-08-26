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Deputies Recover $150,000 In New Balance Shoes After BNSF Train Theft In Daggett

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:22 am | Aug. 26, 2026 Updated 10:22 am | Aug. 26, 2026

DAGGETT, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies investigating a cargo theft from a BNSF train recovered more than $150,000 worth of New Balance shoes and arrested a 29-year-old man following a foot pursuit Monday morning.

The incident was reported at about 7:04 a.m. on August 24, 2026, along Interstate 40 West in Daggett, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station were responding to a report of people breaking into BNSF train boxcars when they spotted a vehicle matching the description of one of the suspect vehicles traveling westbound on Interstate 40.

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When deputies conducted a traffic stop, the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran, according to the department. Deputies pursued him on foot and took him into custody.

Authorities identified the suspect as Leonardo Martinez Navarre, 29, a transient from Perris.

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BNSF Police later confirmed that items found inside the suspect vehicle had been taken from the train boxcar. The merchandise included more than $150,000 worth of New Balance shoes, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about the cargo theft is asked to contact the Barstow Sheriff’s Station at 760-256-4838 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

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Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text REPORT to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:22 am | Aug. 26, 2026 Updated 10:22 am | Aug. 26, 2026
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