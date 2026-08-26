Deputies Recover $150,000 In New Balance Shoes After BNSF Train Theft In Daggett

DAGGETT, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies investigating a cargo theft from a BNSF train recovered more than $150,000 worth of New Balance shoes and arrested a 29-year-old man following a foot pursuit Monday morning.

The incident was reported at about 7:04 a.m. on August 24, 2026, along Interstate 40 West in Daggett, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station were responding to a report of people breaking into BNSF train boxcars when they spotted a vehicle matching the description of one of the suspect vehicles traveling westbound on Interstate 40.

ADVERTISEMENT

When deputies conducted a traffic stop, the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran, according to the department. Deputies pursued him on foot and took him into custody.

Authorities identified the suspect as Leonardo Martinez Navarre, 29, a transient from Perris.

ADVERTISEMENT

BNSF Police later confirmed that items found inside the suspect vehicle had been taken from the train boxcar. The merchandise included more than $150,000 worth of New Balance shoes, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about the cargo theft is asked to contact the Barstow Sheriff’s Station at 760-256-4838 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text REPORT to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the Sheriff’s Department.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! ADVERTISEMENT Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT