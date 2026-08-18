Coroner Identifies 26-Year-Old Victorville Man Killed After Jeep And Trailer Overturn On Irwin Road In Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 26-year-old man was killed, and a passenger was injured after the SUV they were traveling in went off the roadway and overturned Monday night on Irwin Road in Barstow, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The San Bernardino County Coroner identified the deceased as Thomas J. Smith, a resident of Victorville.

The crash was reported at approximately 10:50 p.m. on August 17, 2026, on northbound Irwin Road, south of Bishop Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a written statement from the CHP Barstow Area office, officers determined during the preliminary investigation that Smith was driving a 2000 Jeep Cherokee northbound on Irwin Road while towing a construction trailer.

“For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep and trailer traveled onto the right shoulder and overturned. The driver was subsequently ejected from the vehicle,” CHP said in the written statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

The passenger was injured and transported to a local hospital. CHP did not provide information regarding the passenger’s identity or the extent of their injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

CHP incident logs also indicated a small dog was inside the vehicle. Animal control was initially requested, but a subsequent entry stated that family members would take the dog.

CHP said alcohol and/or drugs are believed to have been contributing factors in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact CHP Barstow Area Officer C. Zillner at (760) 255-5900.

“The CHP extends its condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic crash. We remind all motorists to make safety a priority every time they get behind the wheel. Stay alert, drive responsibly, and make choices that help ensure everyone reaches their destination safely,” according to the written statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! ADVERTISEMENT Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!